Campaign Against Antisemitism Submits Evidence Against 14 Other Labour MPs

Reacting to Corbyn’s suspension, the original complainants to the ECHR, the Campaign Against Antisemitism notes Corbyn was only “part of the problem” and has therefore submitted complaints against a number of other Corbyn-aligned figures in the party on the grounds that each of the accused breached the Party’s Conditions of Membership as set out in Chapter 2, Clause I (8) of the Party’s Rule Book “by committing acts that are grossly detrimental to the Party in that they repeatedly contended that complaints about antisemitism in the Labour Party were (and are) simply “a smear”, victimised those making allegations of antisemitism within the Party, or engaged in antisemitic acts themselves.” The evidence over 54 pages is comprehensive.

The 14 sitting MPs named are:

Diane Abbott

Tahir Ali

Mike Amesbury

Apsana Begum

Richard Burgon

Barry Gardiner

Kate Hollern

Afzal Khan

Rebecca Long Bailey

Angela Rayner

Steve Reed

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Barry Sheerman

Zarah Sultana

Judging by the swift and merciless action against Jeremy, Labour arguably have to consider suspending the 14 MPs named above – If you think that suspending that many MPs is impossible remember that Boris suspended 21 Tory MPs last year. Guido has asked a Labour spokesperson what action Labour will be taking – or indeed has already taken – against the accused…

Download: Full Complaint_letter_to_Keir_Starmer_and_David_Evans