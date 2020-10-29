EHRC Finds Labour “Responsible for Unlawful Acts of Harassment and Discrimination”

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission has found Labour responsible for anti-Semitic discrimination and says they broke equality laws. Stay tuned…

Key findings as Guido combs through the report:

“The Labour Party, through its agents, committed harassment against its members in relation to Jewish ethnicity in the case of two individuals, Ken Livingstone and Pam Bromley.”

EHRC say Labour is responsible for the harassment evidenced in two of 70 complaint files. 18 were identified as borderline.

The EHRC found evidence of political interference in the complaints process, with 23 instances of inappropriate involvement by the Leader of the Opposition’s Office. One instance was specifically over a complaint around Corbyn’s support for the antisemitic mural. There’s also evidence LOTO interfered in the decision to investigate a second complaint against Ken Livingstone

“The Labour Party is now legally obliged to draft an action plan by Thursday 10 December 2020″ the report says. “The action plan should be based on our recommendations to avoid such acts from happening again.” “Commission an independent process to handle and determine antisemitism complaints, as soon as rule changes allow.”

Labour "at best did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it".

Read the report in full here: