BBC Bans Virtue Signaling

It was already the case that those Beeboids with social media bio’s claiming “my views not the BBC’s” were in breach of the prohibition on personal expressions of opinion on social media that conflicted with BBC guidelines. Yet they were numerous…
Now new guidelines tighten things up going forward. While they are not retrospective, Beeboids are warned off the following;
The guidance recognises that “expressions of opinion on social media can take many forms – from straightforward tweets, posts or updates, sharing or liking content, following particular accounts or using campaigning or political hashtags… Be wary of ‘revealed bias’, whether through likes or re-posting other posts, so that a bias becomes evident, and ‘inferred bias’ where a post is impartial but loose wording allows readers to infer a bias… Avoid ‘virtue signaling’ – retweets, likes or joining online campaigns to indicate a personal view, no matter how apparently worthy the cause.”
This is an area where Guido has been exploring data statistically. It is clear for example that certain reporters are currently revealing their bias and antipathy towards Trump by amplifying negative stories about him and no positive stories. If co-conspirators want to help with the data harvesting, feel free to share your spreadsheets…