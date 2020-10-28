Welsh LibDem Leader Pretending She’s In Wales

Leader of the Welsh LibDems Jane Dodds went on TV last night to pay tribute to the only Assembly Member her party has – Kirsty Williams – who is standing down from the assembly after 22 years. Dodds described Williams, who has served in the Welsh Government as Education Minister, as an “icon here in Brecon and Radnorshire.” Only to Guido it didn’t look like she is in Brecon and Radnorshire…

The background behind Dodds appeared suspiciously similar to her house in Richmond, London. She’s sat in front of an identical mantelpiece to the one advertised on Rightmove when the property was rented out in the run up to the Brecon and Radnorshire by election, which she won and served as an MP for three months. So Guido asked the Welsh Lib Dems why their Leader was in London, not Wales, avoiding the lockdown imposed by the Government her party is in coalition with…

A spokesman for the Welsh LibDems – under pressure from Guido – sheepishly admitted “Jane has been in London since October 12th with her husband who works in London.” Probably shouldn’t be falsely claiming to BBC viewers that she’s in Wales when she’s in leafy Richmond…