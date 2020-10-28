Starmer U-Turns on Gig Economy

The Daily Mail this morning revealed eyewitness accounts of Sir Keir’s curious car crash on Sunday. Two witnesses have said that the Labour Leader was driving on the opposite side of the road when he hit a cyclist. The cyclist was reportedly a Deliveroo driver on a black and white electric bike, which Starmer slammed into in an attempted U-turn. The incident led to a passer-by calling an ambulance.

LOTO on the other hand claim that Sir Keir was not performing a U-turn, but in fact trying to park. They do not explicitly deny he was on the wrong side of the road. It wouldn’t be the first time Sir Keir U-turned hoping no one would notice…