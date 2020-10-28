Drakeford Tries Intimidating Welsh Tories Over Opposition to ‘Essential Items’ Ban

Mark Drakeford is now attempting to intimidate opponents of his ludicrous ‘essential items’ ban in Welsh supermarkets, accusing the Welsh Assembly Conservatives of encouraging “people and companies to break the law” in telling supermarkets to “take a stand” against the absurd ban. Reacting to the Welsh Tories’ Tweet, Drakeford writes:

“While your group has made it clear you do not support this two-week firebreak to bring coronavirus under control and to save lives, it is another thing entirely for the Welsh Conservatives’ health spokesperson – an elected Member of the Senedd and a lawmaker – to be advocating people and companies break the law” “I look forward to your response and your confirmation that, from now onwards, the whole of the Welsh Conservatives group in the Senedd will be unambiguous in its support for the law”

Andrew R.T. Davies responds:

“Mark Drakeford’s priority is to try and silence criticism of his barmy shopping ban” “Whatever your view on the barmy ban, we’re all entitled to an opinion, and for Labour’s First Minister to go into work this morning and set out to intimidate members of the Senedd is a disgrace and there should be no room in Welsh democracy for these dictator-style tactics.”

All eyes on the Taffy tyrant’s next moves towards authoritarianism…