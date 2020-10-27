Victoria Derbyshire Apologises for Saying What Millions are Thinking

This morning, Victoria Derbyshire was shamed into apologising for confessing her plans to break current Covid restrictions at Christmas by having 7 people at her family gathering. The comments came in this week’s Radio Times, when she let slip:

“If the rule of six is still in place at Christmas, we’re breaking it to have the rule of seven. We just are. Joining me, my husband and our two boys will be my mum, her partner and my husband’s dad. It’s fine. We’ll do it knowing what the risks are. We’re not stupid. We’re going to be sensible and buy a thermometer gun. But we have to be together at Christmas. It feels almost irresponsible saying that, but I don’t think we’re alone in feeling that way. We need to see my elderly mum and my husband’s elderly dad. We just do.”

This morning – no doubt under pressure from above – Victoria performed a U-turn, tweeting that her comments had been a “hypothetical” breaching the Rule of Six in a “Tier One area (medium)“. She went on to say “We’ll of course continue to follow whatever rules are in place on Dec 25th”…

I talked about my mum, her partner & my dad-in-law spending it with us – making seven in our home in a Tier One area (medium). It was hypothetical – however I was totally wrong to say it & I’m sorry. We’ll of course continue to follow whatever rules are in place on Dec 25th 2/2 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 27, 2020

From what Guido can tell, Victoria’s completely in-touch with a nation growing tired of restrictions. While it’s clear the country supports measures in the round, people have become increasingly at ease with gently bending them around the edges. It is a shame to see the BBC covering up a real representative view…