Tory MPs’ Northern Research Group Calls for Roadmap Out of High Tiers

41 northern Tory MPs have put their names to a letter from the newly established Northern Research Group, calling on the Government to set a clear roadmap for regions to climb down the tiering system an to “create a Northern Economic Recovery Plan to help our constituents build back better out of this Covid crisis.” A further 14 Tory MPs have signed the letter anonymously…

The Northern Research Group, founded by former Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry in the last couple of months, stresses that “our constituents have been some of the worst affected by Covid, with many losing jobs and businesses”, arguing the levelling up agenda “has never been more essential.”

The letter does also stress support for measures already taken by the Chancellor. One signatory tells Guido that the letter is intended to be “supportive of the Government and the PM”, implying that some media outlets have got the wrong end of the stick, going on to say “some outlets believe anything is an attack these days”. Guido will let readers decide for themselves. Read the letter in full below…