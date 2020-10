Unshocking polling on perception of other countries confirms, unsurprisingly, that Brits’ favourite four countries are New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and the UK. CANZUK…

In comparing attitudes of Remainers and Leavers, YouGov finds that Leavers are disproportionately pro-America, pro-Britain, pro-Israel, pro-Australia, and, errr, pro-Malta. Meanwhile Remainers are disproportionately pro-Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Cuba. Leavers love the UK, Remainers would rather be in Cuba…