Police Investigating After Starmer Collides Car With Cyclist

Awkward news for the leader of the Labour Party this morning as Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he was involved in a “road traffic accident on Sunday.” Whilst his team stress the incident was “minor”, an ambulance crew was called to to the scene, and the cyclist was taken to hospital. A spokesman for Sir Keir stresses that he “stayed at the scene until the ambulance arrived.” Captain Hindsight will be wishing he had made more use of his rear view mirror.

The collision, first reported by The Sun, took place at around midday on Sunday, and Sir Keir reported the incident to a police station later that afternoon where he gave a full statement. The Met say “an investigation into the collision is ongoing” into the incident, which was attended by two police cars and an ambulance.

Curiously, The Sun has a picture of the Labour Leader again outside a Kentish Town Police Station the following morning, although Labour are adamant that he was simply walking past on a trip to ‘his tailors’. Sir Keir, Tailor, Cyclist, Cop.