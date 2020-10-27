Extinction Rebellion Intimidate Attenborough after He Criticises their Intimidation Methods

A troupe of Extinction Rebellion activists turned up outside David Attenborough’s personal home in South West London today – where the 93-year-old broadcaster shields from Coronavirus – in order to intimidate him into backing their extreme political agenda. In a live-streamed Facebook video, one activist criticised the veteran naturalist for failing to back “systemic” change.

“He is not yet speaking the truth about what needs to be done to tackle this existential crisis. He is speaking of needing to take individual action… he is not yet talking about the need for the major changes in government policy, the major systemic and societal changes that are necessary.”

Earlier this year Attenborough criticised Extinction Rebellion, saying:

“I don’t think it is sensible politics to break the law… If you are any good at all, some of your demands will be met and then you will be demanding people abide by those new laws. You can’t have it both ways.”

Are you an influential environmentalist who doesn’t agree with lawbreaking attempts to overthrow democracy or a free society? Extinction Rebellion may come knocking on your door next…