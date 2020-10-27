News UK Hacks to be Forced Onto Diversity & Inclusion Training

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is undergoing a major woke shakeup in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, with the company’s human resources department aiming to exert influence on editorial content and decisions across all titles; as well as requiring all journalists and presenters to sign up to diversity and inclusion objectives and training. A leaked Zoom chat on the subject reveals that the media giant has appointed Shelley Bishton as their new “Head of Creative Diversity” to oversee the transformation…

As part of the sweeping changes across the News UK empire titles will be forced to:

Appoint “diversity specialists” on each outlet

Agree a process for internal and external content review to track sentiment and coverage

Introduce a new politically-correct “style guide” so journalists can speak with authority on stories about diversity

The human resources team privately described the readerships and audiences of The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times, Talk Radio and Times Radio as a “predominantly anti-diversity and inclusion” audience, with “newsrooms… more white and they tend to be more male.” Go woke, go broke…