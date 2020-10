Ben Bradley continues to lead the pack of Tory MPs willing to stick their head above the parapet on the current free school meals debate, today telling his constituents that parents of hungry kids could be squandering food vouchers on “scuba gear” in Aldi.

Ben has naturally got flak from the left over this. Guido’s not sure either side is right here – after all, give a poor family a fish and they’ll eat for a day; give a poor family scuba gear and they could catch fish to eat for life…