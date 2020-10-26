Tesco: Welsh Government Says We Can’t Sell Period Pads During Lockdown

The Welsh Government’s ‘non-essential’ items ban has been in place since Friday with increasingly absurd tales of implementation. This morning Tesco tweeted, “we have been told by the Welsh Government not to sell [the sanitary products] for the duration of the firebreak lockdown”. The Tesco St Mellons Superstore in Cardiff has closed off an aisle containing items deemed ‘non-essential’ including sanitary products and toothpaste…

Elsewhere in Wales, Spar has reportedly refused to sell face masks as they are “non-essential“. At least that’s one way to keep people out of shops so they can’t tweet about the ridiculous ‘non-essential’ sale ban…

UPDATE: A Welsh Government spokesman has hit back saying “This is wrong – period products are essential. Supermarkets can still sell items that can be sold in pharmacies.” Tesco, the biggest supermarket in the country, has like many supermarkets across Wales evidently taken a cautiously strict interpretation of the rules to avoid potential fines. Comms from the Welsh Government on this have been appalling…