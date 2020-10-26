Rashford’s BBC Publicist

When Tim Davie took the helm of the BBC two months ago, he told his reporters, “If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media, then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC,” going on to threaten stars they will be taken “off Twitter” for breaking impartiality rules.

With this in mind, Davie may want to take a look at the feed of BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, who has long overstepped the mark from reporting to campaigning on behalf of Marcus Rashford, actively promoting his government attacks and statements, as well as being the first person Marcus goes to for interviews.

It’s a miracle for Marcus he’s managed to run everything through a top BBC reporter for months now…

Rashford’s slick and professional campaign comms have been commented on – especially his ability to eloquently and magnanimously oppose verbal attacks on Tory MPs just minutes after the end of a football match yesterday. In June it was reported Rashford had been signed up by Jay Z-founded PR agency Roc Nation. Guido thinks it’s remarkable for a BBC reporter to be so publicly chummy with Rashford’s director of brand strategy, Kelly Hogarth, with whom she’s mutual friends on Instagram…