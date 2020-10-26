Chris Williamson Begs for More Cash as EHRC Case Falters

Back in July, Chris Williamson launched a crowdfunding attempt to fight the “so-called” Equality and Human Rights Commission and, naturally, the “Israel lobby”. A new video published today asks for an extra £10,000 on top of all the money he raised over the summer. The short video leaves out a lot of information. Williamson claimed on Twitter that he was able to “surpass my initial crowdfunding target in a matter of hours”. So why is he begging for a further £10,000 now?

Guido understands that in recent weeks both Ken Livingstone and Chris Williamson commenced a judicial review over the EHRC report’s publication. Now the rumour going around is that the Judge is set to dismiss their case. If that were true then Williamson would need some more cash to pay for a hefty court bill to pay that he can’t afford…