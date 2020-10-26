BBC’s Anti-Government Head Teacher is Richard Burgon Activist

The BBC is yet again refusing to inform readers and viewers about secret political activists: this time not only is their anti-government ‘expert’ a Labour activist: they’re a long time Richard Burgon lover. Yesterday the BBC gave a platform to Chris Dyson, a headteacher in Leeds, to attack the government over laptop allocation, saying he was “flattened” to learn his school’s laptop donation allocation had been cut. Dyson’s long-time support for Corbynite backbencher Richard Burgon wasn’t mentioned, despite the headteacher having appeared on leaflets for the loony left candidate in the election…

For once, however, the BBC’s leftie cover-up isn’t the most outrageous dereliction of their reporting duty. Guido learns far from the laptop shortage being the government’s fault, Leeds’ Labour-controlled council has been given 2,100 laptops by Gavin Williamson, however so far only half have been distributed, the rest are sat in storage in Leed’s Civic Hall. Guido doesn’t expect the BBC will be amending their piece…