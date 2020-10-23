Mark Drakeford’s ‘Non-Essential Items Ban’ in Action

Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this? pic.twitter.com/YwtIUjgc8P — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) October 23, 2020

Last night it emerged that along with Mark Drakeford’s power-mad nation-wide lockdown and English travel ban, a new edict was to come into force banning Welsh supermarkets from selling non-essential items. This raised two questions: what constitutes non-essential? and how would this be enforced?

The former remains unanswered, though this snap from a Tesco provides clarity on the former. Guido can only presume at this point Mark Drakeford is in fact an Amazon sleeper agent…