Final Presidential Debate Highlights

With just 11 days to go until the 202 US presidential election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced each other last night for only the second, final, time, in a much less combative performance than the last. Trump finally managed to behave himself to the extent he managed to land a few blows on Biden, portraying him as an establishment politician unable to bring about real change, though it may be too late. The poll average trails Trump 10 points…

The key takeaways:

Trump sticks to guaranteeing a Covid vaccine before the end of the year

Trump claims he is the least racist president since Abraham Lincoln

Trump went hard on attacking Hunter Biden, alleging his opponent personally profited from his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Biden blanked denied the claims, pivoting to attack the president over his taxes

When asked about separating children from their parents at the borders, Trump pointed out it was Obama who created the “caged” detention facilities

Boldly, Tim Stanley called the debate – and perhaps even the election – for Trump…