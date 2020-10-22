Vallance: Vaccine Doses Could Come “This Side of Christmas”

Sir Patrick Vallance struck an unusually positive note in today’s press conference, citing the promising progress of vaccine development allowing the country to return to normal. He began by saying…

“I remain of the view that wider spread use of the vaccine isn’t going to be until Spring or so next year, by the time we get enough doses and understanding.”

However, the Chief Scientific Officer went on to say that:

“We may get a few doses this side of Christmas, maybe something could happen”

Vallance said the realistic timeframe is the spring but there is “good progress” on the vaccines, saying of the rate of development that “it is remarkable”. Hope springs eternal…