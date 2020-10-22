Rosena’s Third Commons Rule Breach in Three Years

Parliament’s Commissioner for Standards has ruled Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan breached the MPs’ Code of Conduct in the run up to the 2019 General Election, by sending a ‘Brexit update’ letter to constituents using parliamentary stationery – as the commission explains it: using “public resources” to send out an “important personal campaign message”. Guido’s sure Allin-Khan’s anti-Brexit letter was a make-or-break moment in the race for Tooting…

Not only has Dr. Rosena been fined £1,142, the Standards Commissioner pointed out this is the third time in three years Allin-Khan has been found to have breached the house rules, being forcefully reminded that “Repeated breaches may indicate a lack of proper attention to the House’s standards system.” Rosena promised to “ensure this doesn’t happen again” – presumably what she said the previous two times…