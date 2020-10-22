French Rush to Buy London Homes Despite Brexit

A fascinating report in Forbes Magazine this week has revealed that during the first nine months of this year, the French were the largest foreign buyers of prime central London real estate. Tom Bill, head of U.K. residential research at Knight Frank, told Forbes that “Despite the background noise of Brexit, there is smart money in Europe targeting London”. After the French in the order of largest foreign buyers comes Hong Kongers in second and Americans in third. China, once a leader in the field, has been relegated to fourth place.

While during the referendum PwC predicted that by 2020 London would lose 100,000 finance jobs, a report from EY this month found just 7,500 jobs in financial services have been relocated to Europe. And more have been created in London…