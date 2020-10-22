Burnham Invites Boris to Manchester to Clear the Air

Speaking to ITV News this morning, Andy Burnham has invited Boris up to Manchester to “clear the air” following the week’s rows over the city’s Treasury support for entering Tier 3:

“I would welcome him to come up here now, to clear the air, talk things through; reset things on a proper footing… any time. Greater Manchester has always had a constructive, pragmatic relationship with whatever government of the day and that goes for this one”

How magnanimous. Guido is sure Burnham would be as warm as his tweets this afternoon
