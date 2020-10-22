Big Ben Targeted in Lockdown Protest

Big Ben was targetted this morning as part of an anti-tier 3 lockdown protest, in which an activist scaled the parliamentary estate’s security fence and attached banners to the scaffolding on Speaker’s House reading phrases such as “No Tier 3 lock-down for Gt N’n Pwrhse unless an xtra £2bn for whole region.” Unsurprisingly the protest banner also featured slogans such as “XR North”, “unions” “BLM UK” and “LGBTBQ.”

A parliamentary spokesperson said:

“We are aware of a trespasser on the Parliamentary Estate which is being dealt with by the Metropolitan Police and the Parliamentary Security Department. “Parliament takes security extremely seriously. A review is underway, the outcomes of which will not be disclosed for security reasons.”

It’s almost a year to the day since the last time a protest with links to Extinction Rebellion has worryingly managed to evade parliament’s anti-terrorist security fences…