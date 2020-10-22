Anti-Lockdown Granny Tracked Down: I Don’t Want to be PM

Readers were enamoured yesterday by a plain-talking Yorkshire granny who came to prominence thanks to a BBC voxpop, in which she railed against lockdown and asked the obvious point of who was going to pay for everything. Hat-tip to the MailOnline therefore for tracking down the social media star – Maureen Eames – for an interview in which the Barnsley great-grandmother told of her husband and her’s personal recovery from Covid.

Maureen also revealed she voted for Boris though doesn’t blame him for the current situation, instead laying into Matt Hancock:

“I don’t want to be Prime Minister. Boris has been shackled by scientists and Matt Hancock – I think Boris needs to get his head together. I voted Conservative and I don’t blame Boris for this. I blame the people around him, especially Hancock. I think he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and he’s been influenced by professor Whitty.”

Maureen grew up during World War II, reflecting:

“In my lifetime I am 83 – I never thought I would feel like I was in Italy when Germany invaded. This is a free country for God’s sake – or I thought it was” “I have had the virus, I had it the end of May. I didn’t realise until I spoke to the doctor. I had a dry cough and pains in my lungs and was very, very tired.” “But I am fit and well and I got through it. After ten days I was back to normal. I didn’t consider it incredible, I am a fit person. My husband has had it too and he has recovered.”

In Maureen Eames we trust…