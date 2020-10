Angela Rayner has sparked an almighty row in the Commons Chamber this afternoon after seemingly shouting “scum” at Heywood and Middleton MP Chris Clarkson while the new 2019 Tory MP laid into Andy Burnham. The heckling caused a shocked reaction from the newly elected Tory and a dressing down from Deputy Speaker Eleanor Lang.

Rayner denies she used the word. Guido has enhanced the audio so readers can make up their own minds.