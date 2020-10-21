Tory MP Sacked by Boris for Voting Against Covid Restrictions

Andrew Rosindell MP has confessed he was sacked as a government trade envoy last night for voting against the latest swathe of Covid economic clampdowns, Tweeting:

“It puzzles me how @BorisJohnson can allow such a counterproductive and bizarre decision to remove me from office, simply for voting to keep our UK economy open for business… “closing down whole sections of our economy, putting companies out of business, creating mass unemployment and taking away the freedom that British people cherish, is not the answer and it won’t work. Freedom with responsibility is what I thought @Conservatives stood for!

Rosindell is a sound Brexiteer, backed Boris for leader from day one, and will represent many of the Tory grassroots on this issue in particular. Perhaps not the savviest political decision from the Chief Whip’s office…

