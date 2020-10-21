Tories Ramp Up London Mayoral Campaign

Beyond the Covid-jousting at PMQs, one topic seemed to bear much more prominence than usual – the London mayoral election, with Boris making repeated swipes at Sadiq Khan and boosting Shaun Bailey’s prominence over issues such as TfL’s finances and Hammersmith Bridge’s closure. Last night Team Bailey came out with a high production campaign video parodying the Great British Bake Off, featuring the voice-over talents of Esther McVey.

While the ad was produced in-house, Guido learns Vote Leave’s ad developer Alex Thompson has been hired by Bailey’s campaign to ramp up the attack ad quality, with more similar content in the pipeline. The Tories need to pull out all the stops if the poll today giving Sadiq Khan a 27 point lead is to be believed…