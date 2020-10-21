Starmer Abandons the Science

Even centre-left commentators are admitting Keir Starmer did not have his best PMQs today. Despite chaos for the Government last night and unflattering headlines this morning, the Labour leader was unable to land a convincing blow. The PM continued enjoying sparring with an opponent who now has a clear difference in policy.

Boris was boosted, no doubt, by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam last night telling the nation that a new national lockdown would be inappropriate, saying “a national lockdown at the moment would be inappropriate for communities in Cornwall and East Anglia for example.” JVT went onto say such a lockdown would have less utility as disease levels are higher now. While there was an argument in September, the effect would be weaker now…

Now that Starmer can’t even rely on the science to back him up, he has opened himself up to easy criticism from the Prime Minister and others. Sir Keir quickly showing himself to be struggling with the responsibilities of the most the difficult job in politics…