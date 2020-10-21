PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
  1. Catherine West (Lab)
  2. Rob Butler (Con)
  3. Edward Timpson (Con)
  4. Andrea Jenkyns (Con)
  5. Ed Davey (LibDem)
  6. Bob Blackman (Con)
  7. Rupa Huq (Lab)
  8. Philip Hollobone (Con)
  9. Daisy Cooper (LibDem)
  10. Sir Gary Streeter (Con)
  11. Janet Daby (Lab)
  12. Jo Gideon (Con)
  13. Sarah Owen (Lab)
  14. Robin Millar (Con)
  15. Sir George Howarth (Lab)
  16. Stephen Metcalfe (Con)
  17. Sarah Olney (LibDem)
  18. Crispin Blunt (Con)
  19. Lilian Greenwood (Lab)
  20. Julian Sturdy (Con)
  21. Helen Hayes (Lab)
