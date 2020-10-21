PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
Home Page
Next Story
- Catherine West (Lab)
- Rob Butler (Con)
- Edward Timpson (Con)
- Andrea Jenkyns (Con)
- Ed Davey (LibDem)
- Bob Blackman (Con)
- Rupa Huq (Lab)
- Philip Hollobone (Con)
- Daisy Cooper (LibDem)
- Sir Gary Streeter (Con)
- Janet Daby (Lab)
- Jo Gideon (Con)
- Sarah Owen (Lab)
- Robin Millar (Con)
- Sir George Howarth (Lab)
- Stephen Metcalfe (Con)
- Sarah Olney (LibDem)
- Crispin Blunt (Con)
- Lilian Greenwood (Lab)
- Julian Sturdy (Con)
- Helen Hayes (Lab)