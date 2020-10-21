Oxford Professor who Reported Rudd’s Conference Speech to Police Now Trying to Force Buckland’s Resignation

A loony Oxford University Professor who previously made headlines over an attempt to get Amber Rudd arrested for her 2017 conference speech has now turned his attention to Robert Buckland, launching legal action against the Secretary of State for Justice for his support the Internal Market Bill. Guido imagines this headline-grabbing attempt will flob as badly as his last…

The unsurprisingly pro-EU lawyered-up professor has issued a formal 19-page letter to the Justice Secretary arguing that by backing the IMB Buckland goes against his oath to uphold the rule of law.

An ally of Buckland tells Guido:

Professor Silver is the same joker who called the cops on Amber Rudd over her 2016 conference speech which he admits he didn’t even watch. I suppose the saving grace here is that this time he’s spaffing his own money up the wall rather than wasting police time.

Guido exclusively brings you the nutty letter in full below: