LIVE AT 6PM

On tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

  • Manchester: A city united …against the government? And are more northern cities on a collision course with Westminster?
  • Deal or No Deal?  As the barney with Barnier continues, will be there be a Brexit trade deal?  If not, what will a ‘no deal’ look like?
  • Generation Y bother? Millennials around the world say they’re losing faith with democracy.  Is this a threat to free societies?  Does it open the door to populist politics?
  • Plus the chance to win £100 in our new Live with Littlewood competition!

Host Mark Littlewood will be joined by activist, blogger, columnist and founder of Conservative Home, Tim Montgomerie; SDP leader William Clouston; the Institute of Directors’ Allie Renison;  Brian Morgan, professor of entrepreneurship at Cardiff Metropolitan University; The Spectator’s Cindy Yu; and Matt Kilcoyne of the Adam Smith Institute.  Also joining them will be the IEA’s Steve Davies and Emma Revell.

Join us LIVE for the issues that matter – TONIGHT at 6PM – WATCH HERE or on YouTube.
mdi-tag-outline IEA MessageSpace Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline Allie Renison Brian Morgan Cindy Yu Emma Revell Mark Littlewood Matt Kilcoyne Steve Davies William Clouston
mdi-timer October 21 2020 @ 17:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story