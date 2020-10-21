Darren Grimes ‘Racial Hatred’ Investigation Officially Closed

Darren Grimes has beaten the system yet again as the police investigation into whether or not he incited racial hatred by publishing an interview with David Starkey is closed. Keir Starmer will be disappointed…

As Guido reported last week was likely, the Police have formally closed the overzealous and clearly political investigation. In a letter to Grimes, a senior Detective Inspector wrote…

You are no longer required to attend the police station as the decision has been made to close the investigation.

Toby Young of the Free Speech Union, who helped Darren fight back tells Guido:

“I’m delighted for Darren Grimes and David Starkey, but things might have turned out very differently if they hadn’t been members of the Free Speech Union. The police and the CPS need to stop abusing the law to try and regulate speech and debate. It’s not their job to investigate thought crimes.”

They would have got away with were it not for that pesky Free Speech Union…

Responding to the news, Darren said “I am delighted to be free from months, if not years, of yet more legal drama occupying my life.” This should never have happened in the first place. Read the police’s letter to Grimes in full here: