Chris Bryant’s Standards Committee Chairmanship Called Into Question

Gossiping MPs are questioning the propriety of the Chairman of the Committee on Standards, Chris Bryant’s abrasive interview with Dan Wooton on Monday. After Wooton referenced the Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford epidemiologists behind the Great Barrington Declaration, and advocated “Focused Protection” of the vulnerable as a superior alternative to national lockdowns, Bryant lost his temper. The Labour MP and Standards Chair declared:

“You’re a nutcase. You’re a complete and utter nutcase.”

The vehemence has raised eyebrows in the House of Commons. Backbench MPs called it an “ablist slur” that should not be coming from the Standards Committee Chairman in such a public forum. One MP tells Guido:

“I am absolutely stunned that somebody in the position of chair of the Standards Committee who would deliberate on standards of other MPs could possibly use such offensive terminology, which even in its slang sense would anger many people with mental health issues.”

After losing out at last year’s Speakership election, Bryant’s stock is falling further with MPs…