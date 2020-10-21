Barnier: A Deal is in Reach if “Both Sides” Compromise

Speaking in the EU Parliament this morning, Barnier injected a small touch of optimism into the negotiations, telling MEPs:

Despite the difficulties we’ve faced, and agreement is within reach – if both sides are willing to work constructively, if both sides are willing to compromise, and if we’re able to make progress in the next few days on the basis of legal text and if we’re ready in the next few days to resolve the sticking points, the trickiest subjects…”

One of the most UK-friendly statements heard from the mainland during the crunchtime so far…