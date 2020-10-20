Diane Abbott Blasts Sir Keir as Opportunist

Last night a feature by BBC Newsnight on Sir Keir and his predecessors saw big beasts of the Labour Party blast his slippery here-today-gone-tomorrow principles. Ian Lavery claimed Starmer ran a duplicitous campaign to become leader, saying “anybody who didn’t know who Keir Starmer was would think that we’ve got somebody here who’s probably as left-wing and more devoted to socialism than what Jeremy Corbyn was.” Diane Abbott went further…

The former Shadow Home Secretary says she was “suspicious of him” for scheming during his time in the Shadow Cabinet, saying “he had a project of his own to become leader of the Labour Party… I blame his mother for calling him Keir”; attacking his duplicity behind shifting from second referendum to Leave “You don’t hear much about Remain now… I think it’s fairly apparent he had other motives.” Interesting to see how many of the criticisms from the left of the party chime with the Tory attacks of opportunistic U-turns…