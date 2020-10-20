WATCH: Chris Bryant’s Herd Immunity Tantrum

TalkRADIO’s audience were treated to a classic politician/interviewer bust-up last night as Dan Wootton took Chris Bryant on over Wales’ impending two-week “fire breaker” lockdown, which saw the Rhondda MP kicked off the interview after calling Wootton a “dangerous” “nutcase”. It wasn’t long before the feud resumed on Twitter…

You believe we should surrender to the virus which means additional unnecessary deaths plus the overwhelming of our NHS. I talk to my local physicians all the time. You’re just a loudmouth Trump-lite. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 19, 2020

Despite SAGE’s own top scientists espousing herd immunity just a few months ago, Bryant tried mocking Dan, repeatedly saying “so you subscribe to herd immunity?!” While it’s fair to point out issues with the so-called Barrington Declaration as Matt Hancock did last week, Bryant avoided that ever tiresome duty of an MP to debate the points civilly, merely resorting to abusing Wootton:

“You’re a nutcase, a complete and utter nutcase and you’re dangerous as well”

What exactly are these people paid £80,000 for?