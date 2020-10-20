Sadiq Khan Calls for 10pm Curfew To Be Scrapped “Immediately”

The Mayor of London has released a reasonable request of the Government, now that his city has been placed under Tier 2 restrictions. Cancel the counterproductive curfew…

“Now London and other parts of the country have moved into Tier 2 and higher restrictions, which prohibit household mixing, the current 10pm curfew policy makes even less sense and should be scrapped. “Immediately scrapping the 10pm curfew would allow more sittings of single households in restaurants throughout the evening, helping with cashflow at a time when venues need all the support they can get.”

Sadiq’s new statement is a little rich given the curfew was his idea in the first place. Better late than never, Mr Mayor.