Labour Targets Hard-Working, Red-Wall Family with Eye-Watering Council Tax

One of the sideshows of the Dominic Cummings lockdown affair earlier in the year was a revelation that the construction of a property on the farmland of Cummings’s father, in which the PM’s top aide isolated after travelling north, had been completed without permission in 2002. Last week It was revealed the Valuation Office Agency had decided to not backdate the unpaid council taxes on the property, thus saving the Cummings family tens of thousands. Yet the saga didn’t end there…

Today it has emerged the Labour leader of Durham County Council Simon Henig has instructed officers to find a way to force Dominic Cummings and his family to pay at least £30,000 in backdated council tax, asking that “all options to appeal this decision be considered“out of a sense of “fairness“. Labour always default to whacking hard-working families with tax…