Cat Smith’s London Flat Out for Rent, While She Rents Another London Flat on Taxpayer Cash

Earlier this year the Daily Mail revealed shadow minister Cat Smith is living in central London with her family in a rented “cheap flat” costing the taxpayer £25,655.23, just six miles from a home already owned by her husband. It was originally reported that the flat is lying empty. Guido can today reveal that the flat, owned by Smith with her husband, is being rented out for £26,208 – which could more than cover Smith’s new taxpayer-funded pad.

Whilst she is technically entitled to have a flat funded by the taxpayer as an out-of-London MP, she appears to have potentially broken multiple Parliamentary rules by not registering her original family flat as out for rent with the Parliamentary authorities. She also did not disclose to IPSA she already lived in East London and owned the property when applying for the cash to rent another property on the taxpayer.

Despite in June telling the Lancaster Guardian that “we put my husband’s flat up for sale, but it was virtually impossible to sell due to all the new legislation brought in after Grenfell,” there is no evidence the flat has ever been put up for sale, and other similar ones are selling according to Zoopla. Smith’s flat is instead now listed to rent. A Tory MP has told Guido “it’s clearly a case for the commissioner for Parliamentary standards to investigate.”