Australia Has 86 Treaties With EU

Labour MP and Chair of the Brexit Select Committee Hilary Benn told Times Radio that the idea of an “Australian-style deal” was nonsense:

“There isn’t such a thing as an Australian–style deal because it’s just trading on World Trade Organisation terms, you might as well call it a Somalia style deal or an Afghanistan style deal. It’s nonsense.”

In fact, there are – according to the EU database – 86 treaties with Australia. Some on specific issues, others cover broader areas like human rights. The UK has already made agreements to cover aviation, haulage, nuclear matters and other areas. Australia’s 86 EU treaties are not nonsense, they’re a rational basis for international relations. Hilary really should know better.