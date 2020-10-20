£110,000-a-Year Burnham Claims He’s On a “Middle Income”

Embarassing gaffe from Andy Burnham today as the Manchester mayor, whose his salary puts him near the top percentile of income earners, called himself “middle income“. Man of the people…

“I would assume that most people, myself included, on more middle income jobs, could live on two thirds of their income.”

His broader point was wrong too – people on minimum wage would not be on two-thirds of their wages. With the Universal Credit top-up, those on low incomes are set to receive some 80% of their normal income.