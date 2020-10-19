Un-Masked Corbyn Attended “Rebellious” Rule Flouting Memorial

Whilst families across the country have been restricted from holding significant funerals and memorial services for loved ones, Jeremy Corbyn flouted the rules once again to attend a ‘memorial carnival’ in Notting Hill eight days ago. The former Labour Leader and apparent lockdown skeptic attended a memorial for socialist academic David Graeber without wearing mask on the afternoon of Sunday 11 October.

Jeremy Corbyn was photographed not wearing a mask at a mass gathering of around 100 people, flouting lockdown limits at a time of soaring Covid cases. The arch-socialist was attending a memorial ceremony for the socialist academic and leading figure in the Occupy Wall Street movement, David Graeber, who died on September 2, 2020. A professor at the LSE, Graeber was a significant figure on the left who inspired the Corbyn outrider class. Novara Media’s Ash Sarkar tweeted in September: “There wouldn’t have been a Novara without David Graeber”…

His ‘memorial carnival’ event was proudly not Covid-compliant. Whilst some attendees were pictured wearing masks, Corbyn was repeatedly pictured without one. One attendee tweeted that the mass gathering was rebellious” in the context of Covid, describing it as:

“A rebellious act of live music that was profound to all who witnessed it after 7 months of Covid crisis. It was a beautiful thing & struck everyone’s souls who was there.”

Corbyn un-masked mixed with strangers as his party leader was preparing to call for a new lockdown. One rule for them…
