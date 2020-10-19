Lords Bars to Remain Open for Alcohol

An email sent from the Lord Speaker to members of the House of Lords yesterday admits they will not be subjected to Lindsay Hoyle’s prohibition, with Peers being given express permission to continue enjoying a glass of wine or beer in the Lord’s dining room. No Tiers for Peers…

The email from Lord Fowler, entitled “Following the rules”, noted last week’s row over the sale of alcohol in parliament following London’s upgrading to Covid tier 2, though stated the upper chamber will be interpreting the rules differently to Sir Lindsay:

“The advice of Public Health England is quite clear. We can remain open but in a ‘Covid-secure’ manner. So in House of Lords terms this means that the very long table in the Dining Room can operate with peers two metres apart and sitting singly is the guide…” “But what about alcohol? The rules do not exclude a glass of wine or a glass of beer… If we go to Tier 3 then we will have another look.”

Given one of the express rules of Tier 3, unlike Tier 2, is an automatic closure of hospitality, Guido feels “have another look” is a weak commitment to following the law…