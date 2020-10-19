Manchester MP Yasmin Qureshi Hospitalised With Covid

One of Manchester’s own MPs has been hospitalised with Covid, Guido can reveal. Guido understands that the Labour MP for Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi became one of the hundreds of new admissions in the region in recent days. The news comes as the region continues to resist further regional measures to deal with a surge in infections, and northern Nightingale hospitals are at standby as NHS beds reach capacity. Guido wishes Qureshi a speedy recovery.

UPDATE: Following Guido’s story, Qureshi has released a statement:

“Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for COVID-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

I’m being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital. They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.”