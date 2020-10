One of Manchester’s own MPs has been hospitalised with Covid, Guido can reveal. Guido understands that the Labour MP for Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi became one of the hundreds of new admissions in the region in recent days. The news comes as the region continues to resist further regional measures to deal with a surge in infections, and northern Nightingale hospitals are at standby as NHS beds reach capacity. Guido wishes Qureshi a speedy recovery.