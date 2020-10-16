Wonk Watch: Government’s New Free Market STAG do

Lis Truss is continuing her rule of appointing trade advisors she knows will annoy all the right people, as a swathe of free market think tankers have been appointed to the government’s refreshed Strategic Trade Advisory Group (STAG), including the ASI’s Matt Kilcoyne, the IEA’s Mark Littlewood and the CPS’s Robert Colvile. The former being one of the 21 new members, the latter two comprising half the body’s new experts…

STAG is a “forum for strategic discussion between government and industry experts, with members representing the views of businesses & workers from across the UK” including non-wonks such as the CBI’s director-general, the FSB’s chairman and the deputy general secretary of the TUC. Guido hopes his think tank friends are prepared for weeks of daily questions from Kay Burley about their appointments…

The new membership list in full:

Ranil Jayawardena, Trade Minister

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General

Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman

Paul Nowak, TUC Deputy General Secretary

Nick Coburn, Managing Director of Ulster Carpets

Marc Shrimpling, Osborne Clarke Partner

Andy Richardson, Head of Corporate Affairs at Volac

Liz Cameron, CEO Scot Chambers

Emma Ormond, Head of Government Affairs Primark

Matt Kilcoyne, ASI Deputy Director

Prof. Julian Beer, Transatlantic Chamber of Commerce President

Scott Steedman, BSI Director of Standards

Sue Davies, Head of Consumer Protection and Food Policy Which

Dirk Willem te Velde, ODI Director of International Economic Development

Nick von Westenholz, NFU Director of Brexit and International Trade

Julian David, CEO UK Tech

Bina Mehta, KPMG Partner

Denise Valin Alvarez, Burberry DIrector Global Trade Compliance

Michael Gidney, CEO Fair Trade Foundation

Philip Bouverat, JCB Director

Shaun Spiers, Green Alliance UK Executive Director

Plus four experts: