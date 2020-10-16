Boris’s EU Negotiations Statement: “Prepare to Embrace” No Deal

Following what Sir David Frost described yesterday as a disappointing outcome from the EU Council’s meeting on UK exit negotiations, Boris has said the UK will no prepare for an “Australian” style deal with the EU, pronouncing:

“For whatever reason it’s clear from the summit that after 45 years of membership, they are not willing — unless there’s some fundamental change of approach — to offer this country the same terms as Canada” “And so with high hearts and with complete confidence we will prepare to embrace the alternative”

Asked why he’s not formally abandoning talks, Boris tells the EU to come to Britain if and only if there is a fundamental change of approach on their end. Strong stuff…