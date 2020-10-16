No. 10 to Resume Televised Covid Briefings

Guido hears No. 10 is to bring back semi-regular televised Coronavirus briefings as Britain descends back into a state of lockdown – this time with much more confusing and varied rules that the government will hope to clarify to the public. One source spells out says the briefings will be once-a-week for Covid-specific updates, with additional potential ad hoc broadcasts with Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, including the usual opportunities for press questions. Guido understands there’s a press briefing this evening – where this may be confirmed…